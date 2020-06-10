TikTok clone that pays users to watch videos removed from Google Play

The hot new short video app Zynn burst onto the scene with skyrocketing popularity thanks to offers of cash rewards to users. But now the app has been removed from the Google Play Store for reasons that remain unclear. We reached out to Google but didn’t receive a response.

Zynn comes from Kuaishou, the Chinese short video app maker known for the app of the same name. The new app looks almost identical to TikTok, which is a major competitor to Kuaishou in China under the name Douyin. Zynn has been trending at the top of the download charts on iOS and Android since it was launched in early May. Since it was removed, Wired reported that it found Zynn had been stealing video content from users on other video platforms like TikTok.

For now, Zynn remains available on Apple’s iOS App Store, but the company told Wired that it’s looking into the app. We reached out to Apple but didn’t receive a response. We also reached out to Kuaishou about the disappearance of it app from Google Play, but the company didn’t respond. However, the company seemingly addressed the app’s removal on what appears to be Zynn’s Instagram, saying it’s looking into why it was taken down and is communicating with Google to fix the issue as soon as possible.