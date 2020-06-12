News Bites
12 arrested for selling cheats for China’s version of PUBG Mobile
Xinmei Shen
Published 19 hours ago
Gaming
Tencent
PUBG
China’s answer to Twitter ordered to freeze its trending topics
Masha Borak
Published 20 hours ago
Weibo
Social media
Censorship
Alibaba
China’s biggest SUV maker wants to stop kids from dying in hot cars
Karen Chiu
Published 21 hours ago
China technology