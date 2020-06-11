News Bites
Get updates!
Last updated:
NEWS BITES
Back
Didi pulls safety shields from cabs as Covid-19 threat eases in China
Karen Chiu
Published 1 day ago
Topics:
Didi Chuxing
Sharing economy
Coronavirus
Related Articles
NEWS BITES
Back
TikTok clone that pays users to watch videos removed from Google Play
Xinmei Shen
Published 1 day ago
Topics:
Kuaishou
Streaming video and TV
Apps
Chinese Apps
Google
TikTok
Related Articles
NEWS BITES
Back
Banned Taiwanese game Devotion gets physical re-release
Karen Chiu
Published 2 days ago
Topics:
Gaming
Censorship