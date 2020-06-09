News Bites
Banned Taiwanese game Devotion gets physical re-release

Karen Chiu
Banned Taiwanese game Devotion gets physical re-release
The developer didn’t specify whether the physical re-release will contain the original references to Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Picture: Red Candle Games)

Devotion, the Taiwanese horror title that was removed from the world’s largest digital game store last year after insulting Xi Jinping, will soon be available to buy again. But it's not on Steam: This time you can only buy Devotion in a physical package.

In addition to a USB drive containing the PC game, the new edition comes with several accessories that feature prominently in the gameplay, including a children’s book and an origami tulip bookmark. An original soundtrack is also available for an additional US$7. But unfortunately for international Devotion fans, the set is currently only available to order in Taiwan.

In a Facebook post, developer Red Candle Games says it sees the new edition as a small step toward responding to fan support. Devotion drew backlash from mainland Chinese gamers in February of last year when they discovered hidden sarcastic references to the Chinese president, including the words “Winnie the Pooh” and “steamed buns.” The game was pulled from Valve’s Steam store worldwide soon after. In February, a library at Harvard University added Devotion and Detention, another Red Candle title, to its collection.

Related Articles

Harvard Library adds Devotion, the game removed from Steam for insulting Xi Jinping

HARVARD LIBRARY ADDS BANNED GAME
Read Article

Taiwanese game pulled from Steam after being banned in China

Read Article

China revokes license for Devotion’s publisher for endangering national security

Read Article

The film for Taiwanese horror game Detention finally has a release date

Read Article

Horror game Devotion is an immersive triumph

Read Article

