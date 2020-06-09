Banned Taiwanese game Devotion gets physical re-release

Devotion, the Taiwanese horror title that was removed from the world’s largest digital game store last year after insulting Xi Jinping, will soon be available to buy again. But it's not on Steam: This time you can only buy Devotion in a physical package.

In addition to a USB drive containing the PC game, the new edition comes with several accessories that feature prominently in the gameplay, including a children’s book and an origami tulip bookmark. An original soundtrack is also available for an additional US$7. But unfortunately for international Devotion fans, the set is currently only available to order in Taiwan.

In a Facebook post, developer Red Candle Games says it sees the new edition as a small step toward responding to fan support. Devotion drew backlash from mainland Chinese gamers in February of last year when they discovered hidden sarcastic references to the Chinese president, including the words “Winnie the Pooh” and “steamed buns.” The game was pulled from Valve’s Steam store worldwide soon after. In February, a library at Harvard University added Devotion and Detention, another Red Candle title, to its collection.