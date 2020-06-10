Dear Abacus readers,

Over the last two and a half years, you’ve been with us as we’ve told you everything you need to know about China’s consumer tech scene. Now, we invite you to join us on the next stage of our journey.

On June 15th, Abacus will move to a new home: SCMP.com/Abacus. We’ve always been a part of the South China Morning Post, but now we’re joining forces with their Technology desk to form one of the biggest reporting teams dedicated to China tech. We’ll be pooling our expertise to enhance our coverage, making the SCMP your main destination for stories on all elements of China’s vibrant tech scene.

The site will change, but we’ll continue to produce more of the great Abacus content you know and love. We’ll still tell the story of China’s tech scene for a global audience, focusing on the latest gadgets, hottest games and the most interesting cultural trends emerging from the country’s 829 million internet users.

Our abacusnews.com site will be retired, but our social channels and newsletter will remain, so keep following us on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest from Abacus. And don’t worry: Our award-winning China Tech City, an innovative and visual guide to the country’s biggest names in the tech industry, will continue to be updated.

Thank you for all the support you’ve given us. I really hope you’ll like what we’ve been working on and look forward to you joining us in the next stage of the journey.

Ravi

Frequently Asked Questions